Comparison of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Both StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.00 N/A 1.71 12.86 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.77 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates StoneCastle Financial Corp. and OFS Credit Company Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

StoneCastle Financial Corp. and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.74% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats OFS Credit Company Inc.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.