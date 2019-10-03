Comparison of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

We are comparing StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 0.00 N/A 1.71 12.67 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 22 0.51 20.41M 0.10 279.10

In table 1 we can see StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than StoneCastle Financial Corp. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 92,436,594.20% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Focus Financial Partners Inc. has an average target price of $37.5, with potential upside of 66.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.74% and 90.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. was more bullish than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats StoneCastle Financial Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.