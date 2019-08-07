Comparison of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 7.95 N/A 1.71 12.67 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.38 N/A 13.56 10.73

In table 1 we can see StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ameriprise Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to StoneCastle Financial Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s potential upside is 23.56% and its consensus target price is $164.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.74% and 86.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.