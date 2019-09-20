Comparison of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 636 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.