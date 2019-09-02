Comparison of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

This is a contrast between Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 749 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 13.10 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are 30.3 and 30.3. Competitively, Codexis Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Codexis Inc.’s potential upside is 60.37% and its average target price is $22.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance while Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.