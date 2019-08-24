Comparison of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

As Biotechnology companies, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 795 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 58.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.6% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.