Comparison of Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation 41 0.46 N/A 1.88 20.11 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.55 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stewart Information Services Corporation and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -50.3% -37.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.56 shows that Stewart Information Services Corporation is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.82 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.7% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares and 3.3% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares. About 2.1% of Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1% -4.72% -16.53% 5.2% -38.04% 60.32%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation has -8.62% weaker performance while Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has 60.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Stewart Information Services Corporation beats Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.