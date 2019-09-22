Comparison of Stewardship Financial Corporation (SSFN) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewardship Financial Corporation 12 4.30 N/A 0.91 16.99 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 25 2.96 N/A 1.75 14.86

In table 1 we can see Stewardship Financial Corporation and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Stewardship Financial Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Stewardship Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 0.8% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.09 beta indicates that Stewardship Financial Corporation is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s 47.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.9% of Stewardship Financial Corporation shares and 15.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. shares. Stewardship Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.66% 2.44% 7.82% 10.15% -20.12% 13.65%

For the past year Stewardship Financial Corporation was more bullish than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Stewardship Financial Corporation beats Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.