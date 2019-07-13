Comparison of Stewardship Financial Corporation (SSFN) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

This is a contrast between Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewardship Financial Corporation 10 4.08 N/A 0.91 9.99 Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.39 N/A 1.33 12.35

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stewardship Financial Corporation and Horizon Bancorp Inc. Horizon Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Stewardship Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Stewardship Financial Corporation is presently more affordable than Horizon Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 0.7% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Stewardship Financial Corporation is 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.43. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.96 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stewardship Financial Corporation and Horizon Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.9% and 48.6%. 5.2% are Stewardship Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewardship Financial Corporation 1.57% -3.51% 2.28% -14.37% -25.12% -0.44% Horizon Bancorp Inc. -2.33% 1.18% -3.25% -4.55% -17.15% 3.68%

For the past year Stewardship Financial Corporation had bearish trend while Horizon Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp Inc. beats Stewardship Financial Corporation on 10 of the 9 factors.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.