Comparison of Stewardship Financial Corporation (SSFN) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Both Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewardship Financial Corporation 12 4.30 N/A 0.91 16.99 FSB Bancorp Inc. 18 3.27 N/A 0.04 528.29

Table 1 highlights Stewardship Financial Corporation and FSB Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FSB Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Stewardship Financial Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Stewardship Financial Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than FSB Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Stewardship Financial Corporation and FSB Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 0.8% FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.9% of Stewardship Financial Corporation shares and 21.19% of FSB Bancorp Inc. shares. Stewardship Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.4% of FSB Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34% FSB Bancorp Inc. 6.69% -0.22% 9.71% 4.17% 7.81% 8.76%

For the past year Stewardship Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than FSB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Stewardship Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors FSB Bancorp Inc.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.