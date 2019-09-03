Comparison of Stewardship Financial Corporation (SSFN) and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewardship Financial Corporation 12 4.19 N/A 0.91 16.99 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.36 N/A 1.09 10.61

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stewardship Financial Corporation and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Stewardship Financial Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Stewardship Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stewardship Financial Corporation and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 0.8% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Stewardship Financial Corporation has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stewardship Financial Corporation and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 95.3% respectively. Insiders owned 2.2% of Stewardship Financial Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -2.53% -4.63% 0.7% -1.45% -20.14% 9.18%

For the past year Stewardship Financial Corporation was more bullish than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Stewardship Financial Corporation beats Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.