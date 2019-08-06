Comparison of STERIS plc (STE) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Both STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS plc 132 4.39 N/A 3.56 41.84 Inogen Inc. 90 3.56 N/A 2.06 29.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Inogen Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than STERIS plc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. STERIS plc’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows STERIS plc and Inogen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS plc 0.00% 9.7% 6% Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

STERIS plc’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Inogen Inc.’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of STERIS plc are 2.3 and 1.8. Competitively, Inogen Inc. has 7.4 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inogen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STERIS plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered STERIS plc and Inogen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00 Inogen Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -0.42% for STERIS plc with average target price of $144. Meanwhile, Inogen Inc.’s average target price is $181.5, while its potential upside is 212.61%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Inogen Inc. is looking more favorable than STERIS plc, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.5% of STERIS plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Inogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of STERIS plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Inogen Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STERIS plc 0.34% -0.69% 13.2% 30.99% 32.67% 39.32% Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47%

For the past year STERIS plc has 39.32% stronger performance while Inogen Inc. has -50.47% weaker performance.

Summary

STERIS plc beats on 8 of the 11 factors Inogen Inc.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.