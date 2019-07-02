Comparison of Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) and Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

We are comparing Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) and Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Waste Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stericycle Inc. 47 1.25 N/A -3.32 0.00 Charah Solutions Inc. 6 0.21 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) and Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stericycle Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -4.6% Charah Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stericycle Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Charah Solutions Inc. has 1.2 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Charah Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stericycle Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stericycle Inc. and Charah Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stericycle Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Charah Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stericycle Inc. has an average target price of $58.33, and a 24.50% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stericycle Inc. and Charah Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Stericycle Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Charah Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stericycle Inc. -0.89% -15.3% 8.52% 2.37% -23.92% 32.98% Charah Solutions Inc. -43.24% -34.58% -42.35% -41.68% 0% -51.74%

For the past year Stericycle Inc. has 32.98% stronger performance while Charah Solutions Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance.

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. The company collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services. Its products and services include medical waste management, reusable sharps disposal management, pharmaceutical waste, and hazardous waste management services; integrated waste stream solutions program; sustainability and recycling services for expired or unused inventory; secure information destruction and hard drive destruction services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products. The company also offers compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names; live voice and automated communication services, including afterhours answering, appointment scheduling, appointment reminders, secure messaging, and event registration; and mailback solutions for regulated medical waste, universal wastes, pharmaceutical wastes, and other specialty wastes. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.