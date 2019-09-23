Comparison of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.12 N/A -3.04 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2228.09 N/A -2.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.82 beta which is 382.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 5.1 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 214.18% at a $35 average target price. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 75.54% and its average target price is $14.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.