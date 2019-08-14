Comparison of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 121.56 N/A -3.04 0.00 uniQure N.V. 60 253.52 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. uniQure N.V.’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 5.1 and 5. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

The upside potential is 87.82% for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $29. Competitively uniQure N.V. has a consensus target price of $81, with potential upside of 44.57%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than uniQure N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 78.8%. Insiders held 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.