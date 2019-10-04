Comparison of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 31.02M -3.04 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 89 54.35 70.42M -5.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 264,224,872.23% -127.1% -98.9% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 78,946,188.34% -43.4% -26.7%

Risk & Volatility

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.27 and it happens to be 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.1. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

The consensus price target of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 274.33%. Competitively Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $189.44, with potential upside of 114.66%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 95.9%. Insiders owned 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.