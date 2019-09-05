Comparison of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.44 N/A -3.04 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.02 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility & Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 157.32%. Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 722.37%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 18.2% respectively. Insiders held 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.