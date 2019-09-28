Comparison of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 31.02M -3.04 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.67M -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 251,174,089.07% -127.1% -98.9% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 479,813,084.11% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.27 beta means Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 219.93% for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 35.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.