Comparison of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

As Asset Management companies, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.47 N/A 1.81 8.04 Associated Capital Group Inc. 38 36.10 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Associated Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 83.6%. Insiders owned 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.