Comparison of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

As Asset Management companies, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.47
|N/A
|1.81
|8.04
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|38
|36.10
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Associated Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 83.6%. Insiders owned 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.14%
|4.91%
|2.47%
|1.75%
|9.58%
|12.12%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than Associated Capital Group Inc.
Summary
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
