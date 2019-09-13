Comparison of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.45 N/A 1.81 8.04 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.16 N/A 0.42 67.20

In table 1 we can see Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $30.33, while its potential upside is 9.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.06% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.