Comparison of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.45
|N/A
|1.81
|8.04
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.16
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
In table 1 we can see Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 has Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Meanwhile, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $30.33, while its potential upside is 9.69%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.06% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.14%
|4.91%
|2.47%
|1.75%
|9.58%
|12.12%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
