Comparison of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.55 N/A 1.81 8.04 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares and 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.