Comparison of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.22 N/A -0.61 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.9% and 15.53% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares. Comparatively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -1.07% -0.29% 0.73% -13.17% -22.19% 3.36% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.09%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has stronger performance than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.