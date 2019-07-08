Comparison of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.22
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.9% and 15.53% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares. Comparatively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-1.07%
|-0.29%
|0.73%
|-13.17%
|-22.19%
|3.36%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.09%
For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has stronger performance than Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.
