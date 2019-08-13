Comparison of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 33.7% respectively. Insiders owned 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 5 of the 8 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.