Comparison of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. is 23.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.1. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 52.7%. Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.