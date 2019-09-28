Comparison of StealthGas Inc. (GASS) and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

This is a contrast between StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas Inc. 3 4.24 24.64M -0.11 0.00 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 8.72M -18.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see StealthGas Inc. and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas Inc. 775,476,804.93% -1.1% -0.6% Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 169,320,388.35% -63% -8.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.43 beta means StealthGas Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has beta of 3.14 which is 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

StealthGas Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. StealthGas Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.2% of StealthGas Inc. shares and 10% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.8% of StealthGas Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.2% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StealthGas Inc. -11% 3.41% 6.43% 16.29% -2.67% 31.88% Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. -26.17% 31.86% 16.19% 128.63% -32.93% 106.93%

For the past year StealthGas Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors StealthGas Inc. beats Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.