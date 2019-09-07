Comparison of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

We are comparing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s upside potential currently stands at 233.29% and an $27.33 average price target. Competitively Zafgen Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.93, with potential upside of 608.13%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.