Comparison of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a 112.35% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 14.1% and 0% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has bigger growth than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 4 of the 5 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.