Comparison of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.35 N/A -8.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 125.31% for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp with consensus price target of $27.33. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.5 consensus price target and a 619.30% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.1% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.