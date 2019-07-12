Comparison of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, OncoCyte Corporation which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a 132.60% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and OncoCyte Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.1% and 22.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 4 of the 7 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.