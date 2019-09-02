Comparison of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

As Biotechnology companies, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.22 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. Its rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 207.08% for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp with consensus price target of $27.33. On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 43.82% and its consensus price target is $25.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp looks more robust than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 45.5%. Comparatively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on 4 of the 6 factors.