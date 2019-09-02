Comparison of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

As Biotechnology companies, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.49
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|9.22
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. Its rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The upside potential is 207.08% for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp with consensus price target of $27.33. On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 43.82% and its consensus price target is $25.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp looks more robust than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 45.5%. Comparatively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on 4 of the 6 factors.
