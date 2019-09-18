Comparison of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 19.7 and 19.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has an average price target of $30, and a 362.96% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has weaker performance than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on 4 of the 6 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.