Comparison of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ContraFect Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ContraFect Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, with potential upside of 212.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ContraFect Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 37.6%. Comparatively, ContraFect Corporation has 7.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.