Comparison of State Street Corporation (STT) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 62 1.64 N/A 5.89 9.86 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.93 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for State Street Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than State Street Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. State Street Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for State Street Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation’s average target price is $61.83, while its potential upside is 20.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both State Street Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 11.49% respectively. About 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has 16.24% stronger performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.