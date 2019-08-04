Comparison of State Street Corporation (STT) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

Both State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 64 1.78 N/A 5.89 9.86 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered State Street Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29 Futu Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation’s average price target is $66.14, while its potential upside is 18.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

State Street Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 10.8%. State Street Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year State Street Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Futu Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors State Street Corporation beats Futu Holdings Limited.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.