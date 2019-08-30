Comparison of State Street Corporation (STT) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)

We will be contrasting the differences between State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 62 1.59 N/A 5.89 9.86 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.22 N/A 0.71 19.40

In table 1 we can see State Street Corporation and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than State Street Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. State Street Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for State Street Corporation and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of State Street Corporation is $61.83, with potential upside of 20.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of State Street Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. State Street Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance while Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has 14.86% stronger performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.