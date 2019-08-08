Comparison of State Street Corporation (STT) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

As Asset Management companies, State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 64 1.74 N/A 5.89 9.86 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.30 N/A 0.35 47.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of State Street Corporation and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than State Street Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. State Street Corporation is currently more affordable than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us State Street Corporation and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for State Street Corporation and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation has an average price target of $66.14, and a 25.98% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

State Street Corporation and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 2.94%. About 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance while BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has 7.24% stronger performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.