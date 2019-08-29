Comparison of State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.04 N/A 1.46 23.73 Mercury General Corporation 56 0.77 N/A 3.12 18.17

Demonstrates State Auto Financial Corporation and Mercury General Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Mercury General Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than State Auto Financial Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. State Auto Financial Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2% Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

State Auto Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.32 and it happens to be 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Mercury General Corporation’s 0.28 beta is the reason why it is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both State Auto Financial Corporation and Mercury General Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 46.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 50.71% of Mercury General Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59% Mercury General Corporation -9.23% -10.45% 3.43% 12.52% 15.5% 9.67%

For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation was less bullish than Mercury General Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Mercury General Corporation beats State Auto Financial Corporation.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.