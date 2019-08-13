Comparison of State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE)

We will be comparing the differences between State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.09 N/A 1.46 23.73 American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of State Auto Financial Corporation and American Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides State Auto Financial Corporation and American Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both State Auto Financial Corporation and American Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 0% respectively. About 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59% American Financial Group Inc. -0.27% 0.51% -0.54% -0.31% 0.47% 1.7%

For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation has weaker performance than American Financial Group Inc.

Summary

State Auto Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors American Financial Group Inc.