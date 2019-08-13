Comparison of State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE)

We will be comparing the differences between State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|State Auto Financial Corporation
|34
|1.09
|N/A
|1.46
|23.73
|American Financial Group Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of State Auto Financial Corporation and American Financial Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides State Auto Financial Corporation and American Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|State Auto Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|7.5%
|2.2%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both State Auto Financial Corporation and American Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 0% respectively. About 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|State Auto Financial Corporation
|-1.96%
|-1.9%
|4.22%
|2.19%
|8.61%
|1.59%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|-0.27%
|0.51%
|-0.54%
|-0.31%
|0.47%
|1.7%
For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation has weaker performance than American Financial Group Inc.
Summary
State Auto Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors American Financial Group Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.