Comparison of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

Both Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. 22 9.58 N/A 1.30 17.37 Investors Real Estate Trust 59 3.82 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Starwood Property Trust Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Investors Real Estate Trust is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Starwood Property Trust Inc. has an average target price of $24.5, and a 5.88% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust are owned by institutional investors at 67.1% and 63.1% respectively. About 2.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.54% -0.35% 2.22% 2.36% 4.6% 14.31% Investors Real Estate Trust -0.08% -1.28% -0.94% 9.17% 14.44% 20.81%

For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Investors Real Estate Trust

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 6 of the 8 factors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.