Comparison of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

Both Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|22
|9.58
|N/A
|1.30
|17.37
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|59
|3.82
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|7.7%
|0.5%
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk & Volatility
Starwood Property Trust Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Investors Real Estate Trust is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.99 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Starwood Property Trust Inc. has an average target price of $24.5, and a 5.88% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust are owned by institutional investors at 67.1% and 63.1% respectively. About 2.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|0.54%
|-0.35%
|2.22%
|2.36%
|4.6%
|14.31%
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|-0.08%
|-1.28%
|-0.94%
|9.17%
|14.44%
|20.81%
For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Investors Real Estate Trust
Summary
Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 6 of the 8 factors.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
