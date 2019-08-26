Comparison of StarTek Inc. (SRT) and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP)

StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek Inc. 7 0.36 N/A -0.88 0.00 Worldpay Inc. 115 0.00 N/A 0.48 283.61

Demonstrates StarTek Inc. and Worldpay Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5% Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

StarTek Inc.’s current beta is 0.09 and it happens to be 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Worldpay Inc.’s beta is 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

StarTek Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Worldpay Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. StarTek Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Worldpay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for StarTek Inc. and Worldpay Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StarTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Worldpay Inc. 0 5 5 2.50

Competitively Worldpay Inc. has an average target price of $116.7, with potential downside of -13.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

StarTek Inc. and Worldpay Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.3% and 95.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Worldpay Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StarTek Inc. -0.89% -20.02% -2.04% -2.33% -11.13% 0.9% Worldpay Inc. 1.9% 10.16% 15.18% 64.57% 62.47% 76.63%

For the past year StarTek Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Worldpay Inc.

Summary

Worldpay Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors StarTek Inc.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.