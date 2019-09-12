Comparison of Star Group L.P. (SGU) and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)

We are contrasting Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU) and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group L.P. 10 0.27 N/A 0.76 12.69 MPLX LP 31 4.59 N/A 2.29 12.80

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. MPLX LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Star Group L.P. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Star Group L.P. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than MPLX LP, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Star Group L.P. and MPLX LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group L.P. 0.00% 11.5% 4.7% MPLX LP 0.00% 27% 8.1%

Risk and Volatility

Star Group L.P. is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.17 beta. In other hand, MPLX LP has beta of 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Star Group L.P. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, MPLX LP has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Star Group L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MPLX LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Star Group L.P. and MPLX LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 MPLX LP 0 1 7 2.88

Competitively the average target price of MPLX LP is $36.13, which is potential 25.54% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Star Group L.P. and MPLX LP are owned by institutional investors at 43.8% and 32.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Star Group L.P.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of MPLX LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Group L.P. -0.93% -3.32% 2.12% 6.77% 1.8% 3% MPLX LP -6.77% -9.02% -9.58% -16.57% -19.19% -3.14%

For the past year Star Group L.P. has 3% stronger performance while MPLX LP has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

MPLX LP beats on 10 of the 11 factors Star Group L.P.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing segments. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s assets included approximately 2,900 miles of crude oil and refined product pipelines across 9 states; interest in butane cavern located in Neal, West Virginia with approximately 1,000 thousand barrels of storage capacity. In addition, the company operates crude oil and product pipelines owned by third parties. Further, it engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.