Comparison of Star Group L.P. (SGU) and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Both Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU) and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group L.P. 10 0.28 N/A 0.47 20.42 Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.79 N/A 1.13 12.40

Table 1 demonstrates Star Group L.P. and Enable Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enable Midstream Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than Star Group L.P. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Star Group L.P.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Enable Midstream Partners LP, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Star Group L.P. and Enable Midstream Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group L.P. 0.00% 14.7% 6.1% Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.21 beta indicates that Star Group L.P. is 79.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Enable Midstream Partners LP’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Star Group L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Enable Midstream Partners LP which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Star Group L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Star Group L.P. and Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of Enable Midstream Partners LP is $15.5, which is potential 8.09% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.7% of Star Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of Enable Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 7.83% of Star Group L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Enable Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Group L.P. 2.01% 0.52% 2.77% -0.92% -0.51% 3.43% Enable Midstream Partners LP 1.81% 4.39% -10.58% -5.52% -7.33% 3.7%

For the past year Star Group L.P. has weaker performance than Enable Midstream Partners LP

Summary

Enable Midstream Partners LP beats Star Group L.P. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.