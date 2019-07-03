Comparison of Stantec Inc. (STN) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)

We will be comparing the differences between Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.18 20.85 LSC Communications Inc. 7 0.03 N/A -4.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stantec Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival LSC Communications Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Stantec Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than LSC Communications Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares and 83.1% of LSC Communications Inc. shares. 3.3% are Stantec Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are LSC Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. 6.56% 0.66% 2.25% 1.32% -4.88% 12.26% LSC Communications Inc. -6.43% -13.73% -29.27% -42.82% -49.1% -14.71%

For the past year Stantec Inc. has 12.26% stronger performance while LSC Communications Inc. has -14.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Stantec Inc. beats LSC Communications Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.