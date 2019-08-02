Comparison of Stantec Inc. (STN) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76 Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.21 N/A 1.44 5.08

In table 1 we can see Stantec Inc. and Asta Funding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Asta Funding Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Stantec Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Stantec Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Asta Funding Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stantec Inc. and Asta Funding Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 10.1%

Risk and Volatility

Stantec Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Asta Funding Inc.’s beta is -0.41 which is 141.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares and 14.6% of Asta Funding Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.3% of Stantec Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 57.64% of Asta Funding Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92% Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07%

For the past year Stantec Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Asta Funding Inc.

Summary

Asta Funding Inc. beats Stantec Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.