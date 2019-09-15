Comparison of Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) and Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) and Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products Inc. 47 0.98 N/A 2.68 17.19 Aptiv PLC 81 1.61 N/A 3.91 22.43

Demonstrates Standard Motor Products Inc. and Aptiv PLC earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Aptiv PLC seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Standard Motor Products Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Standard Motor Products Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Aptiv PLC, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5% Aptiv PLC 0.00% 28.6% 8%

Risk and Volatility

Standard Motor Products Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. Aptiv PLC on the other hand, has 2.05 beta which makes it 105.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Standard Motor Products Inc. are 1.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Aptiv PLC has 1.2 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Standard Motor Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptiv PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Standard Motor Products Inc. and Aptiv PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptiv PLC 1 2 6 2.67

On the other hand, Aptiv PLC’s potential upside is 0.79% and its average target price is $90.89.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Standard Motor Products Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 100% of Aptiv PLC are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% are Standard Motor Products Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Aptiv PLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.02% 1.86% -4.21% -6.29% -2.99% -5% Aptiv PLC 4.74% 8.6% 4.79% 18.78% -5.24% 42.36%

For the past year Standard Motor Products Inc. has -5% weaker performance while Aptiv PLC has 42.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptiv PLC beats on 11 of the 11 factors Standard Motor Products Inc.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Gillingham, the United Kingdom.