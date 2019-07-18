Comparison of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)

This is a contrast between Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 95 1.40 N/A 7.33 5.93 the Rubicon Project Inc. 6 2.80 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stamps.com Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Risk and Volatility

Stamps.com Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.68 beta. From a competition point of view, the Rubicon Project Inc. has a 1.58 beta which is 58.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Stamps.com Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor the Rubicon Project Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Stamps.com Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Stamps.com Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stamps.com Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 69.29% and an $80.6 average price target. the Rubicon Project Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 25.87% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Stamps.com Inc. appears more favorable than the Rubicon Project Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares and 69.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc. shares. Comparatively, 10.2% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. -47.85% -43.22% -77.98% -73.99% -82.31% -72.06% the Rubicon Project Inc. -4.91% 7.58% 33.68% 46.56% 201.42% 71.31%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. has -72.06% weaker performance while the Rubicon Project Inc. has 71.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats the Rubicon Project Inc.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.