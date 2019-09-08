Comparison of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 65 2.02 N/A 7.33 6.51 PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.04 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stamps.com Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.25 shows that Stamps.com Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PAR Technology Corporation’s -0.25 beta is the reason why it is 125.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stamps.com Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, PAR Technology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Stamps.com Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Stamps.com Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Stamps.com Inc. has a -0.55% downside potential and a consensus target price of $68.75. Meanwhile, PAR Technology Corporation’s average target price is $32, while its potential upside is 40.78%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that PAR Technology Corporation seems more appealing than Stamps.com Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% are PAR Technology Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend while PAR Technology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.