Comparison of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

We are contrasting Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 76 2.35 N/A 7.33 6.51 ePlus inc. 82 0.77 N/A 4.66 16.29

Table 1 highlights Stamps.com Inc. and ePlus inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ePlus inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Stamps.com Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Stamps.com Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than ePlus inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Risk & Volatility

Stamps.com Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. ePlus inc. on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stamps.com Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ePlus inc. are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. ePlus inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stamps.com Inc. and ePlus inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stamps.com Inc.’s consensus price target is $80.6, while its potential upside is 29.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares and 93.1% of ePlus inc. shares. 0.2% are Stamps.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of ePlus inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. has -69.32% weaker performance while ePlus inc. has 6.65% stronger performance.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.