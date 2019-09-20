Comparison of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

As Application Software businesses, Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 61 2.08 N/A 7.33 6.51 Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.31 N/A 0.03 80.65

In table 1 we can see Stamps.com Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Borqs Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Stamps.com Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Stamps.com Inc. is presently more affordable than Borqs Technologies Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Stamps.com Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Borqs Technologies Inc. has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stamps.com Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Borqs Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Stamps.com Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stamps.com Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stamps.com Inc.’s downside potential is -32.35% at a $48.33 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares and 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Stamps.com Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.