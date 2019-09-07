Comparison of Stage Stores Inc. (SSI) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST)

Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Apparel Stores. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores Inc. 1 0.01 N/A -3.66 0.00 Destination Maternity Corporation 2 0.03 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stage Stores Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -11.4% Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -47% -7.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.17 shows that Stage Stores Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Destination Maternity Corporation has a 0.28 beta and it is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stage Stores Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Destination Maternity Corporation are 0.8 and 0.2 respectively. Stage Stores Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Destination Maternity Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stage Stores Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.2% and 44%. 13.4% are Stage Stores Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Destination Maternity Corporation has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stage Stores Inc. 0% -6.89% -31.13% -18.52% -65.89% -1.35% Destination Maternity Corporation -13.46% -33.54% -63.4% -71.55% -80.9% -70.75%

For the past year Stage Stores Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Destination Maternity Corporation.

Summary

Destination Maternity Corporation beats Stage Stores Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program. As of September 27, 2017, it operated 792 specialty department stores in 42 states under the BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE names; 58 GORDMANS off-price stores; and stage.com, an e-commerce Website. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Houston, Texas.